Google Chrome Adds Tokyo Olympics 2020 Theme To Their dinosaur Free Run Game

Google is now celebrating the start of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by bringing in the celebratory theme to their free dinosaur game. The users will now be able to spot the renowned dinosaur in Olympic colours and flags as soon as their internet connection is interrupted. For people who are unaware of the Google dinosaur free run, it's basically a short game that can be played when you are offline on the Chrome browser. Playing this game is usually a great and fun way to pass the time while waiting for internet connectivity to restore. This new update about the game has now been picked up by a number of players in the community. They have been searching for more about this new change made to Google Chrome dinosaur free run.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 theme brought into the dinosaur free run game

The developers have now replaced the hurdles with tidbits from the Olympics. The start of the game will be normal but things will change after grabbing an Olympic torch in the game. This will also transform the 2-D in-line game into one of several Olympic events. Events like hurdle races and deep-diving events have been recreated with this new effort released by Google. Well, it is not surprising to see such an update being released by Google because they often add some features to their browsers and services. This gives the users an idea of the trending topics around the globe. Apart from this, no information has been released by Google about this new feature of theirs.

