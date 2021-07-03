Google Chrome Password Manager Now Has A Single Tap Feature To Change Passwords; Read

Google has a password manager that comes in handy for everyone that has multiple account logins. Google Chrome's password change feature, can see, change or remove passwords saved in your Google account. You can see a list of sites and apps your passwords are saved for on opening the password manager on passwords.google.com on Google Chrome. A tool called Password Checkup allows you to check your saved passwords to strengthen your security.

Recent Updates to for Google Chrome password change

Google Chrome password manager recently announced a new update by adding a new feature to detect password breaches and inform the account owner. Upon the detection of a breach, the password manager can fix compromised passwords effectively. Chrome Assistant shows you the ‘Change Password’ button which will swiftly navigate you through the password changing process for the required site. Based on the user’s preference, the option to manually change the password(s) is also available instead of an automated process. Google also put up a tweet on their Twitter handle which announced the new upgrades to their Password Manager.

Our Password Manager just got some new upgrades! We’ve made it easier to get started, ensure your passwords are safe, and quickly fix them if they become compromised in a third-party breach → https://t.co/q6oBlrypV7 pic.twitter.com/hSTr3Nevh8 — Google (@Google) May 20, 2021

Senior Product Manager at Google Chrome informed users on the process of changing passwords and password breach management using Chrome’s tools. The upgrade was meant to create utility for users and additional security, with faster Google Chrome password change.

"Under the hood, Chrome is using Duplex on the Web to power this feature. We first introduced this technology in 2019 so that Google Assistant could help you complete tasks on the web, like buying movie tickets. Since then, we’ve expanded to even more tasks, now helping millions of people every week order food and check in to flights. Powered by Duplex on the Web, Assistant takes over the tedious parts of web browsing: scrolling, clicking and filling forms, and allows you to focus on what’s important to you. And now we’re expanding these capabilities even further by letting you quickly create a strong password for certain sites and apps when Chrome determines your credentials have been leaked online."



While making a new account or a new password for an old account, Chrome’s password manager tool also suggests strong passwords that would protect your account from breaches. On entering a new password anywhere, Chrome asks the user if they would like the password manager to remember and save the password or not.

(Image: Pixabay)