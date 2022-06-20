Google Co-founder Sergey Brin Files For Divorce Over 'irreconcilable Differences'

The world's sixth richest man and Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce with his entrepreneur wife Nicole Shanahan, who is an attorney by profession. Brin and Shanahan share a two-year-old daughter. According to media reports, Brin has decided to part ways with his wife due to "irreconcilable differences."

A filing made in Santa Clara, California, stated, "All issues as to the property rights or obligations of the parties will be determined by confidential binding arbitration in accordance with a written agreement between the parties." Brin is also seeking joint custody of his two-year-old daughter. According to reports Brin and Shanahan began dating in 2015 and tied the knot on 7 November 2018.

According to court filings, Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan have been separated since December 2021.

With the Google co-founder's net worth being around $93 billion, the filling is expected to be one of the most expensive divorces ever. The assets owned jointly by both shall be bifurcated during the process of the divorce. As per media reports, Brin and Shanahan recently purchased, on a joint basis, a $13.5 million Malibu estate.

However, neither do the court filings mention about the properties owned by the couple together nor does it point towards how the division will be made.

This will be Brin's second divorce after getting separated with 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki in 2015 after eight years of marriage. Both had two children together. The settlement between both was reached at an undisclosed amount.

(Image: AP)