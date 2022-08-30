Google Docs now supports emojis in between text, feature rolling out to users worldwide

Google keeps on improving its Workspace apps over time. Recently, Docs received a feature where users could reply or comment to documents with an emoji. Now, Google Docs has released a new feature that allows users to insert emojis in a document. Keep reading to know more about the Google Docs emoji feature.

In an update posted on August 29, 2022, Google Workspace has announced a feature that enables users to insert emojis in line with text in Google Docs. “Building upon the recently announced emoji reaction feature, you can now express yourself in a new way by searching for and inserting emojis directly within your text in Google Docs,” says Google.

As mentioned in the post, there is no admin control for the feature. It is made for end users and it allows them to search for and add emojis directly in line with text in Google Docs. Now, users can add emojis between their text in two different ways. Both methods are fairly easy.

How to use emojis in Google Docs?

The first method involves typing “@“ followed by a descriptor of the emoji, such as “smile.” So the entire command will look something like “@smile.” Similarly, users can create other commands such as “@sad” or “@food.” Users can also add multiple emojis one after the other by typing multiple commands. The second method involves typing “@” or “:” and selecting from the list of emojis that appear on the screen. The droplist list is similar to how emojis are displayed on other platforms. This way, users will now be able to add a fun element to their Google Docs.

Talking about the availability, the feature will be available to the Rapid Release Domains starting August 29, 2022, and it would take up to 15 days for the feature to show up for everyone. For the scheduled released domains, the feature will roll out from September 12, 2022. The Google Doc emoji feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Legacy G Suite Basic and Business Customers.