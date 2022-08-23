Google Doodle Celebrates 104th Birth Anniversary Of India's 1st Female Physicist Anna Mani

In a bid to pay tribute to India's renowned meteorologist and physicist, Anna Mani, Google celebrated her 104th birth anniversary with a special doodle. For the unknown, Mani was one of India’s first female scientists and served as the Deputy Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Later, Mani was recognised for her work and was popularly known as 'The Weather Woman of India.' She had laid the foundation for harnessing renewable sources of energy in the nation. Besides IMD, Anna Mani was also associated with the United Nations World Meteorological Organization where she held many key positions due to her unique talent and skills.

Who was Anna Mani?

Born on August 23, 1918, in Peermade, Kerala, Anna Mani initially wanted to pursue dancing, but later due to her interest in physics, she opted for a career in the same subject. Being an avid reader and learner from childhood; she was quite well-versed with every book from the library.

In 1940, the scientist won a scholarship for research at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. At the institute, she studied spectroscopy under Nobel Laureate Sir C V Raman, specialising in diamonds and rubies. After this, she headed to London’s Imperial College in 1945, where she would specialise in meteorological instrumentation. Mani returned to India and began working at the IMD in 1948.

It was due to her phenomenal contributions in the field of science and technology, Anna Mani was honoured with the INSA KR Ramanathan Medal in 1987. Post her retirement, Mani became a trustee of the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru and continued to serve the institute.

She passed away on August 16, 2001, in Thiruvananthapuram. On her 100th birth anniversary in 2018, the World Meteorological Organisation published her profile and interview, in order to recognise her legacy and work in the field of science.

IMAGE: Instagram/googleindia/manashhospital