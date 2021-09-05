Google Doodle Marks End Of Champion Island Games With Conclusion Of Tokyo Paralympics

Today on September 5th, the Tokyo Paralympics wound up its last event and to commemorate the event's conclusion, Google released a special Doodle. The Doodle Champion Island Games premiered with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and again returned in August to honour the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The Paralympics began on August 24 and ends today, September 5. India, in particular, has the highest medal count of all time than other years; that is 19 medals, five of which are gold.

More about the Champion Island Games

The Doodle Champion Island games on Google are basically a series of games that has a ‘Lucky the Ninja Cat’ character, with which people can play several games. Google Doodle wrote on Twitter about the ending of champion island games, “As the #GoogleDoodle #ChampionIslandGames come to a close, the time has come to reflect on the adventures of Lucky the Ninja Cat—plus all the friends made & foes defeated along the way.”

As the #GoogleDoodle #ChampionIslandGames come to a close, the time has come to reflect on the adventures of Lucky the Ninja Cat—plus all the friends made & foes defeated along the way 😸



→ https://t.co/JFqCPcRH4Z pic.twitter.com/XHniLgfksf — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 4, 2021

Several Twitter users have expressed what they felt about the end of the champion island games. One of the users has commented, “I would love you to continue this game and add more interesting sports btw it was very fun to play this game it was like going back in time and playing those fabulous old games! Thank you, Google and Team, for making this game.” While another wrote, “I hope the updated version stays playable”.

Take a look at some of the comments:

I don't want Lucky to leave — PrinceOfFullMoon💖💜💙 (@BadBloodStrikes) September 4, 2021

😭😭😭 All good things must come to an end, I suppose. Until we meet again, Champion Island !! 💙💙 https://t.co/A2Lv5k27PF — ness (@nesssophi) September 4, 2021

During the Paralympics, Google Doodle featured a variety of games on an animated Champion Island. Since the commencement of the Paralympics, Google Doodle has released a number of animated games which included archery, tennis, swimming, shooting, table tennis as well as the marathon. A Tokyo-based animation company, STUDIO4°C had previously created the games for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The games are quite the same this time as during the Tokyo Olympics, but with a few small updates, and modifications are done to keep things fresh for fans. To play those games, one has to open the Chrome browser and click on the Google doodle to enjoy the adventures in the game.

The game had several missions and extra levels. One can even see what is the next adventure for ‘Lucky the Ninja Cat’ if one collects all of the scrolls in the mission. These were some of the coolest features added. As per the statement from the official page of Google Doodle, the Champion Island Games had been on an incredible journey, and it has now come to an end. It further thanked all those who had participated from across the world in the game and created history.

(Image Credit: Twitter)