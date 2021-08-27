Google Doodle Marks Tokyo Paralympics' Third Day With Animated Archery Game

In a bid to celebrate the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, Google Doodle marked Day three of the event with a new Champion Island Games on August 27. Google Doodle brought back the Champion Island Games introduced in July during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games. On Friday, Google Doodle shared the animated archery game for people to enjoy.

Google Doodle marks Day 3 of Paralympics

Google Doodles, on its Twitter handle, shared the GIF of the animated Archery game. In the caption alongside the GIF, Google Doodles mentions, "Outshooting expert marksman Yoichi in archery is no easy task!" It adds that Yoichi has drawn inspiration from a Samurai general famous for "shooting a fan off the mast of the ship on horseback". The Google Doodle page provided information as to how to play the animated archery game.

According to the Google Doodle page, players need to aim and outscore Yoichi, Samurai general and expert marksman to win this game of archery. Furthermore, the tech giant on the page informed that some bonus levels and 'brand new side quests' have also been added to the Doodle Games. It is worth noting that the tech giant has created the Google Doodle games in partnership with STUDIO4°C, a Japan-based animation studio.

"Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess", the page read.

Doodle Champion Island Games

It is worth mentioning that Google Doodle featured games such as table tennis against the mischievous ‘bird of prey’, skateboarding with the legendary champion Tanuki that shows the gnarliest aerial moves to beat this shape-shifting trickster. The Rugby sport is played by ‘The Oni’ that darts, dips, and dodges the fearsome foes to reach the goals. The game also features a “sur-purrr-ise” supporting lineup of Momotaro and friends and artistic swimming that is played by Princess Otohime.

Image Credit: GoogleDoodles/Twitter