Google Drive 'Block This Account' Feature To Roll Soon, To Prevent Shared Files Misuse

Google Drive will be adding the ability to block other accounts and sharing files with them. The feature aims to prevent spam and potential harassment on the platform and denies access to any files that have been shared with the blocked accounts in the past. Once the feature is in place, users will be able to block suspicious accounts on Google's cloud storage platform, following which there will be no exchange of data between the two accounts. Keep reading to know more about the feature and what the Google support page says.

Google will enable users to block or unblock people in Google Drive

Following the implementation of a new feature, users will be able to block other users on Google Drive in order to stop receiving any files from the account. When a user blocks an account, the account (and associated user) will not be able to share files with the user, the user would not be able to share files with the account and any previously shared files will not be accessible as well. The blocked account will also not be able to interact with the user with Hangouts and Chat. The feature will help cases wherein bad actors misuse the files or documents shared with them via Google drive.

IMAGE: THE VERGE/GOOGLE

How to block the owner of a file on a Windows computer?

Open Google Drive

Right-click on a file to open the drop-down menu

In the menu, click Block {email}

In the window that opens, click Block

How to block the owner of a file on an Android or iOS phone?

Open the Google Drive application

Go to the hamburger menu located on the top right of the screen

In the menu that opens, tap Block

In the confirmation window, tap Block

How to unblock an account?