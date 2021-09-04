Google Drive Launches New Feature To Access Files On 'offline Mode'; Here's How To Use

In a significant boost to the dynamics of the application, Google Drive will now be offering assistance for offline mode. Google in a recent post has declared that users will now be able to access PDFs, images and Office files even while using the application, offline, following the latest update. The company also notified that to avail benefit, users need to first mark the files to be made available offline.

Now access to Google Drive on offline mode

The new update will allow users to open and read files using the browser even when not connected to the internet. Notably, the company back in 2019 had begun beta testing the 'offline' feature. It enabled users to mark non-Google file types to be made available offline when using Google Drive on the web. The feature is now being instrumental for all users and anyone will now be able to access PDFs, images, and Microsoft Office documents even without using the internet.

For PC's, Windows to be installed first to avail option: Google

As per the company, Windows must be installed first to obtain the same on Personal Computers. Google has made it clear that Google Drive for the desktop app on Mac or Windows must be installed first to use the facility. Moreover, the “Offline” path option should also be enabled in Drive settings on the web. After performing the set-up process, right-clicking on a supported file will display an “Available offline” option.

Google has stated that the feature will be made available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium, G Suite Basic and Business customers. Google is also making it available for those who have personal accounts.

Google Drive

Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service produced by Google. Launched on April 24, 2012, Google Drive allows users to store files in the cloud (on Google's servers), synchronize files across devices, and share files. In addition to a web interface, Google Drive offers apps with offline capabilities for Windows and macOS computers, and Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Google Drive encompasses Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, which are a part of the Google Docs Editors office suite that permits collaborative editing of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings, forms, and more. Files created and edited through the Google Docs suite are saved in Google Drive.

(Picture by Unsplash)