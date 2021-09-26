Google: Gmail Search Filter For Android Devices Launched, To Roll Out By October 2021

Google caters to a large number of people on both its web-based applications and Android apps. While there are some features that debut on the web-based apps, they are introduced to the Android ecosystem later. The Gmail Search Filter is such a feature. Gmail Search Filter was added to the web version of the application last year and now the company is also bringing it to Android. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, to G Suite Basic and Business customers as well.

Essentially, the Gmail Search Filter feature makes it easier for users to find the required data or information on their emails. The Gmail Search Filter for Android was launched by Google on September 20, 2021. Additionally, Google also mentions that a complete rollout of the feature is expected by October 2021. Related to the new feature, Google has also posted a dedicated Google Workspace blog post, which informs users about what can the feature do and how to use it.

How to use the Gmail Search Filter for Android?

Open the Gmail App for Android

In the search box, type in the query or keyword (that must be present in what a user is looking for)

Once the Gmail app is showing results, users will observe a few filters right below the search box

The filters will include 'From', ' Sent to', 'Date', 'Attachment'

Now the user can select from the filters given to narrow down the search and get the required mail or attachment without spending extra time

Republic World could not verify the presence of the feature. However, since Google has mentioned that the feature will be available to all users by the end of October, there should not be an issue. While some users might be able to use the feature, others need not worry. Most recently, Google has also announced a Locked Folder for images on Google Photos. The folder will allow users to keep their private photographs in a separate folder that would not show up in the main gallery and will be protected with the help of the device's screen lock.