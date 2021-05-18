Google I/O 2021: How To Watch Keynote, New Products Tech Developments; India Event Timing

California tech-based giant Google’s annual keynote event ‘Google I/O 2021’ kicked off Tuesday morning at 10 am PT (1 am ET), May 18 [India timing 10:30 pm]. The much anticipated virtual tech event started with a keynote conference and will host sessions on technology, new products, and gadgets, as well a series of exciting announcements, AMAs, which includes this year’s launch of its latest developer product, the first beta for Android 12 Beta 1 version. The three-day virtual event, held between May 18 to 20, will introduce the latest Android features and enhancements for developers, information on the Pixel 5A, the enhancement features of Google Assistant, Nest Hub Max smart display, AI-powered reservation service Google Duplex. Refer to the 3-day event's full schedule here.

How to participate in the event?

Google’s IO dedicated website is now LIVE and those interested can connect with tech experts and developers in the Community Lounge through Meetups. One can sign up or log in to a Google account and enter the I/O Meetups which are virtual. The sessions are led by Google Developer Groups and Women Techmaker Ambassadors and include speakers from other community groups such as Google Developers Experts. Google has also listed Meetups in the Schedule it resealed on the dedicated website. One can also follow Google IO event’s YouTube live stream as well as the official Twitter handle.

What to expect at this year's event?

Google IO event will have a range of new products and services with improvements to Wear OS, a new Google Home Hub, Pixel 5a, Pixel Buds A or Pixel Watch. The Android phone savvy can tune in to Google IO keynote speech. While Google’s I/O event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in its blazoning come back in 2021, the event will introduce a new Android operating system with robust privacy and security protections, and an advanced interface (UI) featuring widgets, and animations, and complete resigning to the toggles and widgets. See all products here.

Google I/O will host guidance to developers on privacy-first using Google’s latest innovation with Chrome. The tech giant will also share updates about the quality tools in intermediate codelab for the Google virtual assistant that provides better protection and Assistant interaction in 'Debugging the Smart Home’. All in all, the 2021 Google I/O event is three days loaded with technical sessions, demos, meetups, workshops, and Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions with Google’s new product announcements, feature updates, and tooling changes.

A team of Product Managers and Game developers will help with designing and building games, to toolchain questions using Google Assistant. The Voice AI sessions will focus on strategies for achieving equal gender representation in Voice AI and voice revolution. An interview with Lilian Rincon, Sr. Director of Product Management at Google will also be aired.

Join the workshop

During its live event, Google IO will conduct workshops online via Livestream, and users can register here. The workshop will be led by a tech expert providing instruction alongside a team of Googler TAs. The team will be ready to answer tech-savvy questions via live chat all the while giving hands-on experience with new tools and APIs.