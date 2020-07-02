Google Launches Virtual Summer Camp For Children Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Google has launched a virtual summer camp in a move to harness the skills of children amid COVID-19 lockdown. The two-week-long camp comprises of “interactive activities and assignments” which would allow kids to make most of their time at home during the lockdown, Google said on its website.

"2020 has been unlike any other year. We have all had to adapt to a new way of life, especially the children. Which is why we want to make this extended summer memorable for them, for the right reasons", it added.

Camp Google 2020

Camp Google 2020, which commenced on July 1, is designed to share “exciting and innovative assignments” for kids which would help them explore a vast range of skills including painting, writing, storytelling, cooking, coding, craft etc.

In addition to that, the camp also includes internet safety tips which would educate the children on how to be a responsible digit citizen.

The assignments are designed carefully by creative experts and YouTubers. According to Google, the last submission of the assignment is 20 July so that late joiners would have time. On completion, the child would receive an e-certificate and more exciting prices. To enroll in the camp, users have to directly get started on the assignments beginning on 1st July.

"Your email ID is your unique identifier. So make sure to sign-in with the same ID across all assignments. You do not need to register separately for the camp, just ensure you complete all the assignments," the Google release explained to the young users.

(Image Credits: Google)