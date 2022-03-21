Google lets Android users delete 15 minutes of their search history in a recent update

Google is adding the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of search history to Android devices. Until now, this feature was only available for iPhones. Once the feature is rolled out to all Android users, they will be able to delete the last 15 minutes of search history with a single tap on the screen. Keep reading to know more about the feature, how to use it to delete Google search history and what Google has to say about the feature.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Ned Adriance says that "We're currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks. We're continuing to explore ways to bring his helpful feature to other surfaces." This implies that the feature will make it to all Android users in the coming time. If a user cannot access the feature immediately, it should be available in near future.

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced it'd roll out an option to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. This rolled out on iOS in July 2021 but was said to come to Android later. Well, it appears to now be rolling out!



How to use the feature to delete the last 15 minutes of search history?

To use the new feature, Android users have to open the Google app on their smartphones and tap on the profile picture at the top right corner of the screen. In the menu that appears, users will see the option to 'Delete last 15 minutes' right below the option for accessing 'Search history.' By tapping on this option, users will be able to delete their Google app's search history for the last 15 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that Google allows users to automatically delete their search history that is either three months, 18 months or 36 months old. Additionally, users can manually remove particular search items from the search history as well. However, the new feature allows users to erase search history from a short session on the Google app. Although, users should understand that the feature is currently rolling out and hence it might not be available to all. Republic World could not access the feature on an Android smartphone on March 21, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates about Google and other tech news.