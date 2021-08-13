Google One extends VPN service to seven new countries, check how it works

As a part of Google One subscription, Google provides a virtual private network service to its users. While the service was previously limited to the United States, Google is reportedly extending the VPN services to seven new countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada. The Google VPN was launched in October last year when the company started offering the VPN service as a part of Google One subscription to users with a 2TB cloud storage plan. Keep reading to know more about the Google VPN service and what is Google VPN?

Google One VPN service extends to countries outside United States

As stated, Google's in-house VPN service was previously limited to Google subscribers in the United States only. Another condition to using the Google VPN service is that a user must have a 2TB cloud storage subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month. While Google has also said that it will expand the VPN service to other platforms like Windows, Mac and iPhones, there is no update on the same yet. While Google is updating the service territory of the Google VPN services, it still has certain restrictions. Firstly, the services are not available outside the supported countries. Additionally, a user cannot select his or her location, which is one of the most common and primary purposes of a VPN.

What is Google VPN and how it works?

Google VPN is Google's virtual private network that allows users to surf through the internet while protecting their identities and other crucial details, just like any other VPN application. The VPN encrypts data on an Android phone irrespective of the application or the internet browser. Using Google VPN, a user can stream, browse and download content through a private connection. It hides IP addresses and hence reduced online tracking. Additionally, the VPN service by Google shields hackers on public and unsecured networks. Google also says that it does not log, track or sell the user's activity on the internet. Like other VPN services, Google VPN also works by shielding the data transferred to and from a user's device, which provides security against third party breaches and prevents it from being hacked.