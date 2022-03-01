Google Play Pass launched in India: How to subscribe, Indian price and other details

Originally launched in September 2019, the Google Play Pass is now available in India. It is a subscription-based service for Android devices that offers access to multiple applications and games on the Google Play Store without any advertisements on in-app purchases. In exchange, users have to pay a fixed monthly or yearly fee. The service is already available in 90 countries across the globe.

In a blog post published on February 28, 2022, Google has announced the availability of the Google Play Pass in India. Google mentions that "we are excited to announce that Google Play Pass is now coming to India." Adding to it, Google says that "Play pass is rolling out to Android devices in India this week and will offer a high-quality and curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories."

Google Play Pass price in India

As mentioned in the official post, the Google Play Pass price in India is set at Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 889 per year for those who subscribe to the service. Additionally, Google is offering a free one month trial. Users can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs. 109, in case they do not wish to subscribe to the service immediately. Those who are using the Google family group can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five members of their family.

How to use Google Play Pass?

The Play Pass offers a range of titles from games to applications curated for users. As a part of the subscriptions, users will be able to get popular games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2 and Monument Valley. Then there are helpful applications like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab. To subscribe to the Google Play Pass, users have to open the Play Store app on their Android device, tap the profile icon at the top right corner of the screen and locate 'Play Pass.' Since the service is currently rolling out, there is a chance that it might take some time in being available for all users. Stay tuned for more updates about Google and other tech news.