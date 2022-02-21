Google Play Store now displays minimum Android OS version required for an app

After adding a dedicated Offers section in its interface, Google Play Store will now display the required Android OS version for installing an application. While this information was already available on the web version of the Play Store, it has recently been released for mobile. Read along to find out more about the new listing on the Android app store. The Google Play Store has also rolled out iOS-like install indicators for its home screen.

After a recent update, Google Play Store for mobile is displaying the minimum requirement of an application in terms of the Android version. To view this, users have to tap on the app listing, then locate and tap on the "About this app/game" option and scroll down to the "App/Game info" section. Here, the item listed as "Android OS" will display the minimum required version of Android for installing and running the particular application. The informational item has been added to Google Play Store with version 29.2.13.

View all the details about an app from the "App Info" section

Along with Android OS, there are other items displayed in the App/Game info section as well. These include the version of the application, number of downloads on the Google Play Store, the download size of the application, the range for in-app purchases, the developer of the app or game and its release date. Additionally, interested users can also tap on the App permissions option to check the types and number of permissions that an application would require.

Google Play Store also informs users about the rating of an application and whether it contains ads or not. However, the information might not be very helpful for users as Google Play Store displays only those applications that are compatible with users' devices (the Android version installed on the device). Nevertheless, the minimum Android version supported by the application can now be viewed on the Play Store.

Most recently, the Google Play Store has got the new Offers tab. The Offers tab is located on the home page of the Google Play Store. It allows users to view all the ongoing offers, deals and discounts on applications, video games, movies and books. As of now, there are multiple offers on the Google Play Store Offers, including offers on the game called Mortal Crusade, and movies like XXX: Return of Xander Cage.