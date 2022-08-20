Google Search Update To Improve Quality Of Search Results From Next Week

Google is going to release a new update that will give more importance to original, problem-solving and well-formulated content that is created to gather views and rank on the search engine. On August 18, 2022, Google announced the upcoming changes that are going to take place. Here is what readers should know about the Google Search ranking update.

In an official blog post, Google mentioned, "We know people don't find content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers. So starting next week for English users globally, we’re rolling out a series of improvements to search to make it easier for people to find helpful content made by, and for, people. This ranking work joins a similar effort related to ranking better quality product review content over the past year, which will also receive an update."

Google will focus on the better ranking of original quality content

By next week, Google will release the "helpful content update" to tackle content that seems to have been created primarily for ranking on the Google search engine. The update will prioritise content that is helpful or informative. As Google claims, the update will help make sure that low-quality, unoriginal content does not rank higher in Google Search results. Google mentions that its testing has found that the update improves results related to arts, entertainment, online education, shopping and more.

Further, Google is about to refine its approach to showing product reviews to ensure that users come across the "most useful information" when they are looking for product reviews on the internet. "We hope these updates will help you access more helpful information and valuable perspectives on Search. We look forward to building on this work to make it even easier to find original content by and for real people in the months ahead," Google said in a blog post.