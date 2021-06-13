Last Updated:

Google Sheets Pulls Off A Rainbow Hack In Honour Of Pride Month, Google's Easter Egg Known

Typing 'PRIDE' across the first rows of a Google Sheet app will turn a dull spreadsheet into a rainbow coloured celebration in honour of the LGBTQ community.

Written By
Srishti Jha
Google Sheets pride

In honour of "Pride Month" and reverence to the LGBTQ community, Google has coined a method wherein the entire Google Sheet turns into rainbow colours that signify LGBTQ pride. By adding a special function to the row of 'A1' cells in Google spreadsheet, a drab black and white page converts into a colourful rainbow sheet celebrating Pride Month.

Upon typing 'PRIDE' across the first rows in a spreadsheet, Google's coveted Easter Egg turns a dull spreadsheet into a rainbow coloured celebration in honour of the LGBTQ community and the month of June which is popularly known as Pride Month. 

Twitter designer Paul discovered the latest trick and published it on his handle. Tech-savvy users and developers were pleasantly surprised with Google's nod to the LGBTQ community via the latest Easter Egg. 

READ | Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message for Google CEO Sundar Pichai on his birthday

Here's how netizens reacted to this latest discovery - 

Google's Easter Egg

Google's latest Easter Egg has been discovered and is now known. In software terms and tech-savvy exchange, an Easter Egg is a "message, hack or trick, or unusual behaviour hidden inside a computer program by its creator. Tech wizards at Google are known for dropping Easter Egg across the internet giant's many pages. Google's rainbow-filled spreadsheet feature also works in two other known languages Portuguese (“ORGULHO”) and Spanish (“ORGULLO”).

READ | Google search on CEO Sundar Pichai’s birthday makes 'strange mistake'; Check it out

Now, typing 'PRIDE' across the first rows of a spreadsheet (i.e. A1, B1), will turn a dull spreadsheet into a rainbow coloured celebration in honour of the LGBTQ community. Each column projects a colour of the LGBTQ Pride flag as designed by Late Gilbert Baker. He had explained the significance of colours embedded in the Pride flag, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for art while indigo depicts harmony.

READ | 'Lady of the stars': Google Doodle honours astrophysicist Margherita Hack on her birthday

First Published:
COMMENT