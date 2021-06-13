Google Sheets Pulls Off A Rainbow Hack In Honour Of Pride Month, Google's Easter Egg Known

In honour of "Pride Month" and reverence to the LGBTQ community, Google has coined a method wherein the entire Google Sheet turns into rainbow colours that signify LGBTQ pride. By adding a special function to the row of 'A1' cells in Google spreadsheet, a drab black and white page converts into a colourful rainbow sheet celebrating Pride Month.

Upon typing 'PRIDE' across the first rows in a spreadsheet, Google's coveted Easter Egg turns a dull spreadsheet into a rainbow coloured celebration in honour of the LGBTQ community and the month of June which is popularly known as Pride Month.

Twitter designer Paul discovered the latest trick and published it on his handle. Tech-savvy users and developers were pleasantly surprised with Google's nod to the LGBTQ community via the latest Easter Egg.

just learned that if you type PRIDE across Google Sheet columns it does this: pic.twitter.com/Lf7hfWJyP1 — Paul Stamatiou (@Stammy) June 9, 2021

Here's how netizens reacted to this latest discovery -

Curious; it works with formulae as well:



I added the actual characters in various rows and columns that aren't the homerow, and using `=[cell]` to map the characters back results in the same effect. Neato! pic.twitter.com/Tj6QNsJUvZ — (ᐛ)xImaginaryMemoryAddy::Ed (@ebelliveau) June 9, 2021

Had to test this out, and it's true!! Amazing! 🌈 — Amanda (@AmandaK_Data) June 10, 2021

Google's Easter Egg

Google's latest Easter Egg has been discovered and is now known. In software terms and tech-savvy exchange, an Easter Egg is a "message, hack or trick, or unusual behaviour hidden inside a computer program by its creator. Tech wizards at Google are known for dropping Easter Egg across the internet giant's many pages. Google's rainbow-filled spreadsheet feature also works in two other known languages Portuguese (“ORGULHO”) and Spanish (“ORGULLO”).

Now, typing 'PRIDE' across the first rows of a spreadsheet (i.e. A1, B1), will turn a dull spreadsheet into a rainbow coloured celebration in honour of the LGBTQ community. Each column projects a colour of the LGBTQ Pride flag as designed by Late Gilbert Baker. He had explained the significance of colours embedded in the Pride flag, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for art while indigo depicts harmony.