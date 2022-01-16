Google Starts Rolling Out 'Companion Mode' For Google Meet Users; Read Details

Months after Google announced the 'Companion Mode', it has finally started rolling out for Google meet users providing them access to several interactive features and controls in the new mode. Earlier in 2021, Google had announced the Companion Mode feature stating that it aims to seamlessly connect the people in the room with other remote teammates providing everyone advanced features to participate and further leverage the best of in-room audio and video conferencing capabilities.

Notably, some of the features and controls that will be accessible in the companion mode include viewing a presentation closely, participating in chat, initiating in polls or voting, raising hands with their names associated, using host controls, and enabling captions and translations in preferred languages.

Apart from that, the Companion Mode in Google Meet will also allow users to share their laptop screens and use other features including chats, polls, Q&A, and host controls when connected to video call from meeting rooms or Google Nest Hub Max.

What is the Google Companion Mode?

Pre-announced in 2021, the Google Companion Mode in Google Meet has started rolling out for users in which one can join a meeting using the Google Meet Hardware and the Nest Hub Max. Also, it enables access to various features and controls to the users.

Speaking about the same, Google through its blog post said, "Hybrid meetings and classes are growing as some begin to return to office or school, while others remain remote. Companion mode fosters collaboration equity for all attendees regardless of where they're joining a meeting from."

While the companion mode can complementarily function on Google Meet Hardware and Nest Hub Max, users can also connect to meetings by using the mode on the web, however, accessing certain features including hand-raising will depend on the Google Workspace edition. Meanwhile, those who want to join a meeting using the Companion mood from the green room can do so through the link http://g.co/companion. Also, for immediately sharing content, they can simultaneously join the meeting and present using http://g.co/present.

Notably, while the mode has started rolling out to the Rapid Release domains, it may take at least 15 days to reach everyone for use.



Image: Unsplash/ Google Cloud