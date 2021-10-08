Google Tests Artificial Intelligence To Time Traffic Lights In Israel, Curb Pollution

By using artificial intelligence, Google has been able to decrease fuel usage and traffic delays by up to 20% at four locations in Israel. Google optimised traffic signals by using AI to time the traffic lights in a manner that they do not keep a lot of vehicles waiting and hence saves fuel. In addition to fuel, the stopping time at a traffic signal also inflates stress-level air pollution. Keep reading to know more about Google's plan to combat climate change and shift towards more sustainable and environment-friendly products.

Most recently, Google has been called out by its employees and external advocacy group to use its influence and help fight climate change. Prioritizing sustainable features and products, Google is developing a new AI-based technology that will help calculate the traffic conditions and timing at a four-way intersection and optimise it so that all the vehicles spend less time standing in a queue at the red signal, decreasing the use of fuels and environmental pollution in the process.

Google tests AI-enabled traffic lights

Google has run pilots of the AI-based traffic signal optimiser technology at four locations in Israel in collaboration with Haifa municipality, and Israel National Roads Company. The Alphabet-owned company has also stated that it has been able to reduce the fuel consumption and delay time experienced at the intersections by 10 to 20%. In a recent event, Google's Chief Sustainability officer Kate Brandt has said that "on the back of promising results, we are now beginning new pilots in Rio De Janeiro and speaking with other cities around the globe."

The technology is still in its early phase and there is a lot of research and calculations left to be done. However, the idea and the results it was able to achieve look promising. The AI-based technology that has to be implemented at a busy city intersection has to be highly refined as it will be responsible for the safety of humans that are driving their vehicles through the intersections. In addition to the technology, Google search results now highlight sustainable travel and shopping, in pursuit of providing users with more information on sustainable shopping.