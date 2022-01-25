Last Updated:

Google To Open A New Office In Pune, Begins Hiring For Technical Solutions Specialists

As mentioned in the blog post, the new office is expected to open in the second half of 2022 but Google has already begun with the hiring process. Read details.

Google is opening a new office in Pune, hiring Technical Solutions Specialists

Google Cloud is planning to open a new office in India. The office will be situated in Pune, Maharashtra and will be operational by the second half of 2022. The Pune office will help Google Cloud build advanced cloud technology with global engineering teams. This might be a good opportunity as Google is also hiring for six different vacancies for its Pune Office. Keep reading to know more about the new Google office and Google job openings in Pune.

On its official blog post, Google says "Over the last 12 months, we’ve hired top engineering talent to join our Development Center in India to support and help build advanced cloud technologies in collaboration with our global engineering teams. In July 2021, we launched our Delhi NCR cloud region which joined our MeitY-empanelled Mumbai cloud region, making India also one of a small handful of countries in the Asia Pacific where we operate two Google Cloud regions. "

Google Job openings in Pune

  • Manager, Technical Solutions, Engineering, Google Cloud Customer Support 
  • Technical Solutions Specialist, Platform, Google Cloud Platform
  • Technical Solutions Specialist, Apigee Support, Google Cloud
  • Technical Solutions Specialist, Big Data, Google Cloud Platform
  • Technical Solutions Specialist, Infrastructure, Google Cloud Platform
  • Technical Solutions Specialist, Networking, Google Cloud Platform

In the official blog post, VP of Cloud Engineering at Google Cloud India, Anil Bhansali notes that "Google is opening an office in Pune, and the first Googlers in the space will be in our Cloud Product Engineering, Technical Support and Global Delivery Center organizations." Adding to it, Bhansali says "these teams will help build advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud for as their trusted partner in their digital transformation journey."

As mentioned in the blog post, the new office is expected to open in the second half of 2022 but Google has already begun with the hiring process. The company is already running setups in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Those who are interested in applying for the above job openings in Google, visit the blog post in the Twitter link embedded above and head over to the bottom of the blog post to visit the Google Careers page. 

