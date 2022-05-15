Google Translate now supports eight new Indian languages and 16 others: Check details here

Google Translate now supports 24 new languages. In the official blog post, Google says that "for years, Google Translate has helped break down language barriers and connect communities all over the world. And we want to make this possible for even more people - especially those whose languages aren't represented in most technology." Adding to it, Google mentions "we've added 24 languages to Translate, now supporting a total of 133 used around the globe."
The added languages are spoken by over 300 million people around the world. For instance, the language Mizeo is used by around 800,000 people in the northeast region of India. Additionally, the language of Lingala is spoken by over 45 million people in Central Africa. Here is a list of the new languages that Google Translate understands and can interpret in other languages. It contains eight Indian languages and 16 other languages.
New Indian languages supported by Google Translate
- Assamese is used by about 25 million people in Northeast India
- Bhojpuri, used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji
- Dogri, used by about three million people in northern India
- Konkani, used by about two million people in Central India
- Maithili, used by about 34 million people in northern India
- Meiteilon (Manipuri), used by about two million people in Northeast India
- Mizo, used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India
- Sanskrit is used by about 20,000 people in India
Other languages supported by Google Translate
- Aymara, used by about two million people in Bolivia, Chile and Peru
- Bambara, used by about 14 million people in Mali
- Dhivehi, used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives
- Ewe, used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo
- Guarani is used by about seven million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil
- Ilocano, used by about 10 million people in the northern Philippines
- Krio is spoken by about four million people in Sierra Leone
- Kurdish (Sorani), used by about 15 million people in Iraq and Iran
- Lingala is popular among 45 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Angola and the Republic of South Sudan
- Luganda, used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda
- Oromo is spoken by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya
- Quechua is used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and surrounding countries
- Sepedi, used by about 14 million people in South Africa
- Tigrinya, used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia
- Tsonga is spoken by about seven million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe
- Twi is popularly used by about 11 million people in Ghana