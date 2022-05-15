Google Translate now supports eight new Indian languages and 16 others: Check details here

Google Translate now supports 24 new languages. In the official blog post, Google says that "for years, Google Translate has helped break down language barriers and connect communities all over the world. And we want to make this possible for even more people - especially those whose languages aren't represented in most technology." Adding to it, Google mentions "we've added 24 languages to Translate, now supporting a total of 133 used around the globe."

The added languages are spoken by over 300 million people around the world. For instance, the language Mizeo is used by around 800,000 people in the northeast region of India. Additionally, the language of Lingala is spoken by over 45 million people in Central Africa. Here is a list of the new languages that Google Translate understands and can interpret in other languages. It contains eight Indian languages and 16 other languages.

New Indian languages supported by Google Translate

Assamese is used by about 25 million people in Northeast India

Bhojpuri, used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji

Dogri, used by about three million people in northern India

Konkani, used by about two million people in Central India

Maithili, used by about 34 million people in northern India

Meiteilon (Manipuri), used by about two million people in Northeast India

Mizo, used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India

Sanskrit is used by about 20,000 people in India

Other languages supported by Google Translate