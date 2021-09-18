Google TV to soon add free TV channels alongside subscription based services: Report

Google, the Alphabet-owned tech giant is looking forward to adding live TV channels to its streaming service called Google TV. Google TV is a smart television platform that is based on Android and runs on Chromecast. Selected smart TV sets from TCL, Sony and other manufactures also support Google TV.

Google TV currently supports OTT applications like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more, and is planning to add free TV channels to the service it provides. To facilitate free TV channels, Google is reportedly in talks with platforms that provide free and ad-enabled streaming channels and free channels might launch on Google TV later this year or earlier next year.

Google TV might add free TV channels soon like other services

The report published by Protocol on September 16, 2021, states that Chromecast owners will be able to watch TV channels through a new and dedicated space in the UI called Live TV Menu. As of now, the section in Chromecast offers only paid content services like YouTube TV. The new free channels will be relayed alongside the subscription-based services.

The report also claims that the new free channels might have the look and feel of traditional TV networks with advertisement breaks and on-screen creative visualization. From what the reports suggest, the free TV channels on Google TV are very similar to what the Korean tech giant Samsung offers with TV Plus service, which includes free TV channels.

Google TV allows viewers to create a custom watch list

For those catching up, Google TV was launched in September 2020 as a new service based on Android TV. It comes with features like recommendations which as personalized according to the user's preference and contain listings from all subscriptions. Users can also create a custom Watch list and add their favourite shows and movies from the internet via Google Search.

Adding free channels to the service will give more choice to viewers as to what they wish to watch. Additionally, they would be able to switch between subscription-based content and free TV channels from within the same device which will make the whole process convenient.

Image: store.google.com