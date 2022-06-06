Google Unveils Unique Doodle On Godfather Of Espresso Machines' 171st Birth Anniversary

Search giant Google has unveiled a special animated doodle on the 171st birth anniversary of inventor Angelo Moriondo, who is popularly known as the godfather of espresso machines. The Google Doodle for June 6 has been created to pay tribute to the Italian inventor who made life easier for the coffee lovers by inventing and patenting the espresso machine in the year 1884. This doodle depicts a cartoonish representation of the earliest known espresso machine.

When one will search on google, one would see the drawings of the coffee machine which is showing how coffee is made and served. Before the invention, customers had to wait for more than five minutes for their drink due to brewing procedures. Since coffee was formerly the most popular beverage in nineteenth-century Italy, this invention has saved a lot of time. It can be seen that coffee is pouring from the machine to the cups. Further, once one will click on the doodle, it will take to a web page where one can find all the related information about inventor Angelo Moriondo.

Godfather of espresso machines

Moriondo was born in Turin, Italy, on June 6, 1851, into a family of businessmen that were always fermenting new ideas and enterprises. His grandfather established a liquor manufacturing business, which was passed down to Angelo's father, who went on to build the well-known chocolate firm "Moriondo and Gariglio" with his brother and cousin.

Carrying his family's legacy, Moriondo bought two places, the Grand-Hotel Ligure in the city centre Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma. Despite the popularity of coffee in Italy, buyers found the time spent waiting for it to brew to be inconvenient. Moriondo reasoned that brewing numerous cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve more clients at a faster rate, providing him with a competitive advantage.

Moriondo debuted his espresso machine at the General Expo of Turin in 1884, where it received a bronze medal, after closely overseeing a mechanic, he hired to make it. The equipment had a massive boiler that forced hot water through a bed of coffee grinds, as well as a second boiler that produced steam to flash the bed of coffee and finish the brew.

"New steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage, method ‘A. Moriondo’", he acquired a patent for. In the years that followed, Moriondo continued to enhance and patent his idea.

(Image: Google)