Hackers Group RansomExx threatens to leak 112GB data of Intel, AMD after Gigabyte hacked

Gigabyte, a Taiwan based computer hardware manufacturer has fallen prey to a RansomEXX ransomware attack. The hacker organization has threatened to unveil 112GB of data if the company fails to pay the ransom, which also includes confidential documents of processor manufacturing companies like Intel and AMD. Gigabyte acknowledged the reports of a cyber attack on Friday, via a Chinese news website called United Daily News. Keep reading to know more.

RansomEXX targeted support sites of Gigabyte

Gigabyte hacked, 112GB data stolen

The cyberattack began last week when the hacker group called RansomEXX planted multiple charges on a number of support sites of Gigabyte. The attacks were successful and resulted in the momentary loss of the official website and support sites of the company. Gigabyte shut its systems in Taiwan. in order to prevent breaches and some portions of the website and support site as well. However, the hacker group were successful in stealing 112GB of data from Gigabyte's servers, which also includes confidential data about AMD and Intel and might result in Intel data leak and AMD data leak as well.

The stolen data includes confidential documents of Intel and AMD as well

While Gigabyte has confirmed that above 100GB of data has been stolen, the nature and type of ransom asked and whether or not the company is considering it is still unclear. Bleeping Computer is the name of the tech news website that reported that Gigabyte attacks were executed by RansomEXX. According to the report, the tech news website received an anonymous tip on its private page in the form of a link. The link leads to a web page that alleges that the RansomEXX group has 112GB worth of data which includes several non-disclosure agreements as well.

RamsonEXX has attacked several organizations in the recent times

Previously known as Defray, RansomEXX is a known ransomware group that is infamous for its suspicious activities. The actors gain access to private networks by using stolen network credentials and vulnerabilities of RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol). Most recently, the hacker's group also attacked the Lazio region of Italy and the National Corporation of Telecommunications in Ecuador. RansomEXX has also attacked the Texas Department of Transportation, government networks of Brazil and other companies like Konica Minolta, IPG Photonics.