Here's Everything Apple Launched In WWDC 2021; IOS 15, IpadOS, Complete Keynote Here

Tech giant Apple hosted its much-anticipated annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WDC) 2021 on Monday announcing an array of new devices and software updates for users. The latest update to iOS is created with a focus on four points-- staying connected, finding focus, using intelligence, and exploring the world. Here are the details from the Apple WWDC 2021 Keynote-

Apple Keynote 2021

FaceTime updates

The first update announced in the Apple WWDC 2021 keynote was for FaceTime. Apple Senior VP Craig Federighi announced that FaceTime will now get Spatial Audio to make calls more comfortable and natural and will add voice isolation to the microphone to block out ambient noise.

Taking an aim at Zoom, Apple is launching its own grid-view call option to show people in same-sized tiles when chatting with multiple callers. Users will also be able to use portrait mode to FaceTime and generate links for video calls.

Moreover, Apple's new SharePlay will let users watch videos or listen to music with their friends on FaceTime itself and developers would now be welcome to bring their own apps to FaceTime. Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Twitch, TikTok, on SharePlay.

'Focus mode' for notifications

Users can now set up a 'dedicated mode' and club apps and widgets so that some messages don't disturb them, while urgent messages can still make their way through. The new Focus mode will allow users to decide where they want their notifications and alerts from and decide which apps are shown during a set time of the day.

Camera to get 'Google Lens' like feature

The ioS 15 is finally getting a Google Lens-like feature where it can identify text in a photo and allow a user to copy it. This feature will let users recognize text, phone numbers, links, etc from their photos. It will work on screenshots, quick look, and will understand up to seven languages.

Apple Wallet

The new iOS 15 update will allow Apple users to incorporate home, office, and hotel keys into Apple Wallet. This will help them unlock multiple compatible doors with their device. Apple is also working with the TSA in the US to allow users to leave their physical ID at home when taking flights. Following partners will support the digital keys-

Apple Maps & Weather

Apple Maps is getting a complete makeover with the addition of 3D elevation maps, 3D rendered landmarks, crosswalks, bike lanes, etc, and a night-time version. It will also allow you to use the camera to scan nearby buildings and help you figure out which direction which you're supposed to go. Apple Weather is also getting a new design with a focus on the weather conditions, air quality, etc and the weather app will show fullscreen weather maps in iOS 15.

Airpods updates

Apple AirPods have now been added to the FindMy network, making it easier to find any earphones that commonly go missing. AirPods Pro will get a conversational boost and will now announce notifications. Users can choose which apps to enable, so Siri can read out notifications from those apps. Additionally, spatial audio is being introduced to tvOS and M1-powered Macs.

New iPadOS

Apple is adding a larger format for widgets given that iPad has a bigger screen compared to the standard iPhones. The App library and a new multitasking menu will be introduced on iPadOS and a new Shelf feature will let users quickly switch between multiple apps. Notes will get a makeover and will now let you mention someone. You can also create 'quick notes' from anywhere by swiping up from the bottom right corner of the screen. The Apple ipadOS release date is slated for fall.

Security and privacy updates

Privacy is getting a dedicated segment in Apple Keynote 2021 with more privacy-focused features. Mail users will have better privacy protection and will now hide the user's IP address. It will stop emails from knowing when you opened them. App Privacy Report will not give users details of how apps are accessing user data and where they are sending that data. Siri is also getting privacy updates with an on-device speech recognition. It can now open apps, even when it is not connected to the internet. Apple is also adding an account recovery so that family and friends can get a code in case users lose access to their account.

Health updates

Your iPhone can now analyze your gait, step timing, etc, and your 'walking steadiness'. A 'Health Sharing' option will allow you to securely share health data with people you care about. Apple Health app will now help users understand their lab results better. Apple has assured that Health data is encrypted and that it will not have access to it.

Apple WatchOS 8 updates

You can do a lot with your watchOS which will now be able to help track your respiratory rate. New workout modes such as Tai Chi and Pilates are also being introduced. A new “Portraits” watchface will let you create your own layered-looking clock layout fro, your iPhone gallery. Another feature called Reflect can help you 'Reflect' on something. This is also slated for a release in fall.

Apple announces MacOS Monterey

MacOS Monterey is the next version of the macOS which will support all features at Apple new launch event. Mac can now be used as a display or as a speaker through AirPlay. It also comes with a new feature called Universal Control, which essentially links an iPad and Mac to make them dual-screen devices. Shortcuts app from iOS is coming to Macs as well.

When will iOS 15 be released?

iOS 15 announced and demonstrated during the WWDC 2021 event will be released to the public in the fall. iOS 15 release date will be most probably between August- September 2021.

(Images source- Apple.com)