Here's How Much YouTube Paid To Video Creators In 3 Yrs; Check New Partner Program Guide

YouTube is undoubtedly the most popular video-sharing platform on the internet. The platform has over 2 billion monthly active users, along with millions of content creators from different genres such as technology reviews, entertainment, global news, cookery shows and what not. Recently, the platform has revealed how much YouTube creators got paid in the past three years. Keep reading to know more about YouTube content creators money, YouTube partner program eligibility and how to apply for YouTube Partner Program.

YouTube gave $30 billion dollars to creators over three years

On the official blog post for the announcement, Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer mentions that the video-sharing platform has paid over $30 billion over the past three years to creators, media companies and artists that regularly upload interesting and eligible videos on the platform. For reference, the amount is roughly equal to 2 lakh crores. YouTube also reveals it is working with over 20 lakh content creators who are earning well through the video-sharing platform.

"Now, more than two million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers. And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies. In 2019 alone, YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported the equivalent of 345,000 full-time jobs, just in the U.S." as mentioned by Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube.

How many ways can you earn money on YouTube?

YouTube partner program eligibility

Follow all the YouTube channel monetization policies.

Live in a country/region where the YouTube Partner Program is available.

Have no active Community Guidelines strikes on your channel.

Have more than 4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months.

Have more than 1,000 subscribers.

Have a linked AdSense account.

