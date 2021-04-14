How To Buy Dogecoin? Here's All You Need To Know About Buying The Popular Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin happens to be one of the most known cryptocurrencies in the market recently. Because of its popularity, a number of people have been asking about how to buy Dogecoin. To help out these users, we have managed to gather some information about where to buy Dogecoin on the internet. Read more to know about Dogecoin.

How to buy Dogecoin?

The most common and easiest way to buy Dogecoin is by using the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase is one of the most popular platforms to buy Dogecoin and a number of other cryptocurrencies. There are a number of different traditional crypto trading platforms like Robinhood where you can buy Dogecoins easily. To buy the counts, you will also require to download a cryptocurrency wallet that could be found on the platform’s official website. The users can also buy small quantities of Dogecoin using a faucet. Faucets are basically websites that will give the users a small amount of Dogecoin. Dogefaucet.com is one such platform that could give the users an opportunity to request small amounts of Dogecoins every 3 hours.

The users also have an option to mine Dogecoins. In simple words, the users can take the help of their computer to process other Dogecoin transactions and get these coins as payment. This type of transaction is not meant for beginners and is usually preferred by advanced users. This also requires the user to make the transactions on a powerful computer setup. Thus choosing from the first two options might be the best option one has at buying Dogecoins. Apart from this, the users have been trying to search about the price of this coin. So we have also managed to gather some information about the Dogecoin price.

About Dogecoin Price

Dogecoin's all-time highest price was just over $0.08 during the beginning of 2021, as per a report in Yahoo Finance. As of March 2021, the value of the coin was just under $0.06 which is more than 29,000% of the price five years earlier. After some publicity from investor and entrepreneur Elon Musk, Dogecoin price managed to rise during the start of 2021. Similarly, the price also hiked up after the owner of Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban confirmed that the team would be accepting Dogecoin as payment. Its users have been trying to make the maximum push of the value of the currency to around $1.

Promo Image Souce: Clay Banks on Unsplash