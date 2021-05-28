How To Buy EMAX On Trust Wallet? EMAX Is The Latest Trending Cryptocurrency In The Market

As the cryptocurrency market has grown immensely in 2021, a large number of new crypto coins are constantly introduced into the markets. One of the newer coins that have gained a lot of attention recently is the Emax (Ethereum Max) token. This token recently became popular after it was reported that people could buy tickets for Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul fight with Emax. Read on to know how to buy Emax on Trust Wallet.

How to buy Emax on Trust Wallet?

Emax is a new token, so it will not be available on a lot of major crypto exchanges. However, people can get Emax by trading it for BitCoin or BNB. One platform where people can use this crypto to trade RocketMoon is Pancakeswap. At the time of writing this article, the Emax price stands at $0.0000003342, as per CoinMarketCap. Here is the step-by-step process on how to buy Emax on Pancakeswap.

Download the app - Trust Wallet or any other crypto wallet.

Purchase BNB or BSC on Trust crypto wallet.

Go to the DApps tab at the bottom, and find PancakeSwap.

iPhone users may need to enable the trust browser, then use the browser tab.

Click "Select a currency" and enter the Emax contract address - '0xa3e059c0b01f07f211c85bf7b4f1d907afb011df' into the search field, and you should be able to find Emax Token.

Now, set the amount you want to purchase and press the swap button.

Confirm the transaction you will have Emax deposited into your Trust Wallet.

What is Emax Token?

As per Coin Market Cap, EthereumMax is an ERC20 token that was launched recently with a total supply of 2 quadrillions of Emax tokens. As per the Emax team, 100% of the tokens were released on the open market creating a fair and complete distribution of the coins. Emax was created with the purpose of providing the world with an Ethereum based token that gives holders the security and versatility of the Ethereum blockchain while yielding rewards and enhancing the decentralization of digital assets.

2 per cent of each Emax transactions are redistributed to the shareholders, which rewards investors who keep holding on to the coin in their wallets for the long term. However, Emax is a fairly new token with no real use case, and investors are advised to invest in valuable coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum etc. Stay tuned for more news on cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: CRYPTO CHATZ YOUTUBE