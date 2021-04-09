How To Buy Orfano Coin? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide To Buy The Orfano Coin Online

Orfano Coin is one of the latest cryptocurrencies to have joined the crypto market as of late. The coin has been getting a lot of traction online and has seen a jump in its prices. The coin isn't officially listed on many exchanges yet, and people have been asking about how to buy Orfano coin. At the time of writing this article, the Orfano coin price is 0.0000000541433 USD. Read on to know how you can buy Orfano Coin.

How to Buy Orfano Coin?

Download the app, Trust Wallet

Purchase BNB or BSC

Go to the DApps tab at the bottom, and find PancakeSwap.

Iphone users may need to enable the trust browser, then use the browser tab.

You can also click the BUY NOW button on our website if you're not on mobile.

Click "Select a currency" and enter this - 0xEF2ec90e0b8D4CdFdB090989EA1Bc663F0D680BF contract address into the search field, and you should be able to find Orfano Coin.

Now, set the amount you want to purchase and press the swap button.

Confirm the transaction you will have Orfano deposited into your wallet/portfolio.

About Orfano Coin

Orfano Coin is one of a kind Charity coins, meaning it has built with the purpose of donating a majority of the proceeds and profits to charity. As per the Orfano website, Orfano is a unique Rugpull-Proof coin moulded by the community, looking to benefit the lives of orphans in the poorest countries. The coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain. Here are the main features of the Ofrano Coin, as per the company's website.

Supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000

Built on BSC therefore no eth fees

There is a 6% tax on ALL transactions (buying as well as selling)

2% is sent to a security charity wallet straight away

There is a 2% redistribution to holders

There is a 2% burn (auto-liquidity)

Market cap is around 33m

The developer has forfeited the ownership of the token

There is a member of $PIT on board, who secured WhiteBIT listing funds within 4 days

It's community-based.

FULL Audit has been complete by TechRate. All you see is green fucking ticks.

The name of the coin 'Orfano' comes from the word 'Orphan', as the concept of the coin was to help kids in orphanages around the world. As per their website, nobody has successfully pulled off making a charity token but Orfano is the first one to be doing so. Orfano has made some really fast progress in the crypto markets and its rates have skyrocketed over the past few days, fueled by the popularity and viral nature of the crypto industry.

Image Source: Orfano Website