How To Buy Telcoin In India? Here's More About The Known Cyrptocurrency

Telcoin is a popular ERC20 token based on Ethereum blockchain that is getting a lot of attention amongst the users lately. Because of the popularity the users are currently trying to find answers to questions like where to buy Telcoin and how to buy Telcoin in India. To help these users, here are some valuable information that can help you get your hands on some Telcoin. Read more

How to buy Telcoin in India?

The Telcoin mainy got a lot of attention because of its capability to connect the gap between the telecom industry and blockchain technology. Currently, there are no exchanges that could help you to buy TEL tokens against fiat currencies. But the users can easily buy this Telcoin crypto using other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A number of different exchange platforms like Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta have started adding Telcoin on their platform for purchase against known cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. To help out the users, we have managed to list the steps that show you how to buy Telcoin easily.

First, you will need to open the official website of any of the exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta.

Then you will need to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum coins to make the exchange. If you already have some Bitcoin or Ethereum then move on to the next step.

Then the users can buy TEL tokens using Bitcoin or Ethereum coins through these platforms.

OR

You will first need to register on the Coinbase platform. This is because the users need to buy the cryptocurrency with the help of Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). Complete all the required processes including the KYC of the account created.

After completing the KYC, add the payment method to make the payment for the number of Telcoins you want to buy. There are a number of different options available on the app to make payments with.

Then click on the trade button and buy the Telcoin from the platform. And still another step is left.

Since Telcoin is basically an alt coin, it needs to be transferred to an exchange. You can use platforms like YoBit which has an impressive amount of altcoin trading pairs on their app.

For security, you will be asked to set up a 2FA authentication. Complete this process to keep your account secure.

Telcoin, which is also referred to as TEL, is a well-known cryptocurrency that is known to operate on the Ethereum platform. In total, the entire Telcoin supply currently is 100,000,000,000 with 47,270,110,195 in circulation. According to a number of websites, the last known price of Telcoin was 0.00032886 USD. The value of this cryptocurrency has also seen a 38.76% rise in recent times making it a hot currency to invest in. There are a total of 8 active markets that are currently trading this coin. They have successfully managed to trade $572,929.19 over the last 24 hours. A lot of other information has also been uploaded on the coin’s official website.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: TELCOIN TWITTER