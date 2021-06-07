How To Get UAN Number From PF? Step-by-step Guide Here

UAN Number is a Universal Account Number provided by the EPFO. When a person joins an organization, they are provided with a member identity number, each organization provides the employee with a new Member Identity number while joining the organization. Through the UAN number, the employees are able to link all of their multiple Member Identity numbers into one. The same UAN number can then be used while joining a new organization. Numerous people are wondering how to get a UAN number from PF.

How to get UAN number from PF?

UAN is a 12-digit unique number that will act as an umbrella for all Member Identity numbers for a specific user. As all the processes related to the Employee Provident Fund will be held online, it is crucial for the users to get hold of their UAN number. Normally an employee would be allotted their UAN number through their employer as per the EPFO. Many employees are also provided with a UAN number on their payslips. There are also manual ways for an employee to get a hold of their UAN Number. Check out how to get UAN number from PF below:

The employee should first visit the UAN portal on the https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ website.

Once they have reached the landing page, the user should click on the “Know your UAN status” tab.

On this page, the user will come across various fields, where they can select their state and EPFO office from the dropdown menu and enter their PF number/member ID along with the other details such as name, date of birth, mobile no, and captcha code. The user can get the PF number/member ID from their salary slip.

After putting in all the information, the user should select the ‘Get Authorization Pin’ tab.

Then the user will be sent a PIN on their registered mobile number. The user should enter the PIN in the required field and then click on Validate OTP and get UAN button.

Then finally the user will receive a Universal Account Number on their registered mobile number.

Documents Required

Bank account info: Account number, IFSC code, and branch name.

ID proof: Any photo-affixed and national identity cards like driving license, passport, voter ID, Aadhaar, and SSLC Book

Address proof: A recent utility bill in your name, rental/lease agreement, ration card, or any of the ID proof mentioned above if it has your current address.

PAN card: Your PAN should be linked to the UAN.

Aadhaar card: Since Aadhaar is linked to the bank account and mobile number, it is mandatory.

ESIC card

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK.COM