How To Reschedule Passport Appointment? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

With the advent of the internet, everything has gone digital including getting official documents. You will now be able to apply for all kinds of official documents online such as voter id, driving license, passport, and so on. A passport is an official document given by a country for its citizens to travel all over the world under the native government’s protection. Having said that, you can apply for an Indian passport by visiting the passport Seva official website that comes under the ministry of external affairs. With the introduction of mandatory biometrics for all passport applicants, you have to visit a Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office passport Seva Kendra for this process after submitting your application. You can choose a convenient date and time for your appointment from the slots available after submitting your online application. The website also allows you to cancel/reschedule your appointment slot. In the next section, we will have a look at how to reschedule passport appointment.

You will have to visit the official website of the passport Seva Kendra and log in using your credentials.

You will then have to click on the tab titled view saved/submitted applications’ and choose the option titled schedule appointment’.

Two options will be available on this page. They have rescheduled appointment and cancel appointment. You need not have to cancel, in order to reschedule an appointment. A pop-up displaying the number of cancellation/rescheduling attempts still available to you will be displayed after you opt for either option.

If you choose to reschedule, choose a fresh slot from the available slots and click book appointment’ to confirm your appointment.

You will be taken to a page with the revised appointment details. Click on print application receipt’ and carry the same with you for your appointment.

