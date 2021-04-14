How To Reschedule Passport Appointment? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Quick links:
Passport seva website
Are you looking for a step by step guide on getting your passport appointment rescheduled? Are you looking for comprehensive info on how to reschedule passport appointment in India? then you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to reschedule passport appointment, how to reschedule passport appointment online and more.
With the advent of the internet, everything has gone digital including getting official documents. You will now be able to apply for all kinds of official documents online such as voter id, driving license, passport, and so on. A passport is an official document given by a country for its citizens to travel all over the world under the native government’s protection. Having said that, you can apply for an Indian passport by visiting the passport Seva official website that comes under the ministry of external affairs. With the introduction of mandatory biometrics for all passport applicants, you have to visit a Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office passport Seva Kendra for this process after submitting your application. You can choose a convenient date and time for your appointment from the slots available after submitting your online application. The website also allows you to cancel/reschedule your appointment slot. In the next section, we will have a look at how to reschedule passport appointment.