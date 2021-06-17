How To Transfer Money From WazirX To Binance? A Step-by-step Guide

WazirX is one of India's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The WazirX crypto exchange has a ton of cryptocurrencies that users can choose from. Moreover, WazirX has its own native crypto token called WRX Token, which can be used to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies at a lower fee. It was acquired by the global crypto exchange Binance back in November 2019. Binance is one of the if not the world's biggest crypto exchange. Binance offers a ton of advanced crypto trading features that are not available on any Indian crypto exchange.

Moreover, Binance also has the largest collection of cryptocurrencies on their platform, i.e. more than 500 cryptocurrencies and tokens are available for purchase on Binance. Fortunately, WazirX users who are looking into buying more cryptocurrencies that are not available on their platform, but available on Binance, can do so by simply linking their Binance and WazirX accounts. Since WazirX is owned in part by Binance, users can freely transfer funds and cryptocurrencies between the two exchanges. Read on to know how to transfer money from WazirX to Binance.

How to Transfer Money from WazirX to Binance?

Transferring money from WazirX is a fairly simple process. Before doing anything else, must ensure that they have an account on both WazirX and Binance. Once users have set up their accounts on both WazirX and Binance, transferring funds between the two becomes easy. Read on for a step-by-step process to transfer coins from WazirX to Binance.

Go to Binance and open 'Wallet'. Under Wallet, users will be able to see the option 'Third Party Account'.

Click on the 'Third Party Account' option. Once you click on it, a new page will open where you will have the 'WazirX' option with the button to 'Activate' it. Click on it.

Now, you will be able to log in with your Binance account to your WazirX profile.

Once your Binance account is linked to your WazirX account, go to the WazirX App.

Go to funds and choose any cryptocurrency you want to send to Binance.

Click on the cryptocurrency and click on withdraw.

You will see an option to transfer the cryptocurrency to Binance.

Use the option to transfer funds and cryptocurrencies from WazirX to finance. You can also take a look at the video above to get a clear idea of the process.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: WAZIRX AND BINANCE TWITTER