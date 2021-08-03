IFFCO Signs MoU With IIT Delhi; Aims To Promote Advanced Research In Nanotechnology

In a significant development, the Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC), the research and development unit of the fertiliser cooperative Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), in Gujarat, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for research consultancy, knowledge transfer, and collaborative projects.

"In line with Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'"

A joint statement released by the organisations, stated, "In line with Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Krishi', IFFCO attempts to promote highly advanced agricultural technological projects while promoting precision farming and sustainable development in the country to double the income of the farmer's by 2022. The collaboration emphasises focused joint research by sharing laboratories of IIT Delhi and IFFCO and providing research consultancy."

Project to facilitate advanced research in Nanotechnology

The initiative is being considered to increase the scope for experimentation and technological developments in the field of agriculture. The move is said to facilitate advanced research in the area of Nano Technology for futuristic utilisation. IFFCO scientists and engineers will now be working with academic research faculties and scholars of IIT Delhi in addressing challenging agricultural and environmental-related problems to find an innovative solution.

Need for sustainable development

Highlighting the need for sustainable development, Managing Director, IFFCO, Dr. Uday Shankar Awasthi, said, "At IFFCO, we always look forward to adopting new technologies so that we can add value to the farmers at ground level. We also believe in creating sustainable innovative solutions to reduce the input cost of agriculture and farming and hence increase the income of farmers and that is the reason we were able to create World's 1st Nano Urea Liquid at IFFCO. We are also committed to sustainable agriculture and look for opportunities to create new solutions for sustainable farming to reduce environmental pollution."

Director of IIT Delhi and Professor, V. Ramgopal Rao, embracing the initiative said, "Impetus to research and innovations will help in achieving modern agriculture system, which will be beneficial for farmers of the country. IIT Delhi is happy to collaborate with IFFCO and work together on futuristic technologies of mutual interest."

Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, and Professor, Anurag S. Rathore, said, "It's a matter of pride that this collaboration with IIT Delhi will benefit farmers immensely. We look forward to some engaging work in the research areas like Nanotechnology and Material Science, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture Technologies, Environmental Science and Technology, Rural Development, Data Science, Nano-bio interface, and many more in due course of time."

According to the press statement, earlier, IFFCO had introduced World's 1st Nano Urea Liquid through a proprietary technology developed at the Nano Biotechnology Research Centre of IFFCO at Kalol.

Project to reduce input cost to farmers

It may be noted here that a 500 ml bottle of IFFCO made Nano Urea Liquid replaces at least one bag of Regular Urea thus reducing the input cost to farmers. The new technology will also help in reducing environmental pollution while improving soil health. Nano Urea Liquid makes the crops stronger, healthy and protects them from the lodging effect. Nano Urea Liquid is found to be very useful and suitable for plant nourishment as it enhances production with a refined nutritional property.

Image Credit: PTI