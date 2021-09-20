Inspiration 4 Crew Croons To NFT-based Song In Space, Creates Record

SpaceX's Inspiration 4 left for orbit on September 15, 2021, in what is touted as the world's first all-civilian mission. While this is not the only first-ever record claimed by the mission as the cargo also included the first-ever NFT-based song to be played in space. The song was prepared as a collaboration between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Kings of Leon and Inspiration4.

The non-fungible or unique digital token has a live performance of the song Time in Disguise combined with visuals created especially for the NFT-based song's live recording. As the song was played in space, it became the first "minted music NFT to be played in the space."

Inspiration 4 crew played music in space, NFT-based song to be sold online

As of 04:00 PM IST on September 20, 2021, the highest bid for the NFT of Time in Disguise ky Kings of Leon, Live on tour is $50,000. As mentioned on the link provided in the tweet, "Buyer will receive the iPhone 12 used by the crew of Inspiration4 to play the NFT in orbit. Buyer will also have the opportunity to meet the crew of Inspiration4 and the opportunity to meet the Kings of Leon. Travel and accommodations included. This auction will open for bidding September 9, 2021, and run through September 20, 2021." The tweet also revealed how music sounds in space.

Curious what music sounds like in #space?



The @inspiration4x crew found out & you could hear it if you're the lucky winner of this incredibly unique #NFT, made possible by @KingsOfLeon & @YellowHeartNFT.



Bidding closes tomorrow at 11 am CT. #MusicGives. https://t.co/SpUDGbKuNs pic.twitter.com/v8hpVjhFPV — St. Jude (@StJude) September 20, 2021

In the tweet embedded above, St Jude Children's Research Hospital asks the viewers whether they know what music sounds like in space. Further, the tweet informs viewers about how the Inspiration 4 crew found out the sound of music in space and how a bidder can win the NFT and find out how the song sounds. Lastly, the tweet mentions that bidding for the NFT will close shortly, providing a link to the website where interested viewers can go and bid for the NFT-based soundtrack.

Additionally, the bidding website also mentions that "Commander (Inspiration 4) Jared Isaacman selected St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as its beneficiary and committed $100 million to St. Jude to inspire others to raise an additional $100 million to accelerate research on devastating childhood diseases and save children all over the world." The crew was sent to space by Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's historical Kennedy Space Center in Florida. All the crew members have already returned to the land safely.

(Image: @INSPIRATION4X/Twitter)