Intel Alder Lake Specifications Leaked: Learn More About The Upcoming Processors

Intel has constantly been working towards releasing its 12th generation processing chip called Alder Lake. These chips from Intel are slated to be released soon but recent a recent story from VideoCardz claims to have the leaked specifications for the Alder Lake processors. This has been picked up by a number of tech geeks and they have been trying to find more information about it. To help out these readers, here is all the information on the internet about Intel’s new Alder Lake processors. Read more to know about the Intel Alder Lake leak.

Intel Alder Lake specifications

The story from VideoCardz suggests that these are basically unlocked K-series processors with a hybrid nature. They are divided into three variations including Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K. These are some of the most powerful processors because of other features like the 10nm Enhanced SuperFin parts, Intel Xe (Gen 12.2) GPU, LGA 1700 socket and the PCIe 5.0 interface. No information has been released by the makers regarding the release date of these Intel Alder Lake processors. But the experts of this field suggest that it could be launched later this year or be released during the start of 2022. All three versions of the processor have different specifications. So here is also a list of specifications of all these Intel processors.

Core i9-12900K

P-Core 1-2C 5.3GHz/8C 5.0GHz

E-Core 1-4C 3.9GHz/8C 3.7GHz

30MB L3 Cache

PL1=125W/PL2=228W

Core i7-12700K

P-Core 1-2C 5.0GHz/8C 4.7GHz

E-Core 1-2C 3.8GHz/4C 3.6GHz

25MB L3 Cache

PL1=125W/PL2=228W

Core i5-12600K

P-Core 1-2C 4.9GHz/6C 4.5GHz

E-Core 1-2C 3.6GHz/4C 3.4GHz

20MB L3 Cache

PL1=125W/PL2=228W

Apart from this, Intel has been working towards buying out the GlobalFoundries. This is a bit difficult to digest as GlobalFoundries are the ones who manufacture processors for Intel’s rivals, AMD. A recent leak from Techno Sports also revealed some unknown information about the new processors. They claim that Intel is working towards releasing new phones which are going to be powered by high-performing Golden Cove (GLC), power-efficient Gracemont (GRT) cores and the Xe graphics. Another popular leak about these Alder Lake chips was confirmed by a Twitter user that goes by the id, @9550pro. According to this leak, he says that the Intel Alder Lake S feature is going to be added for both, mobile and desktop and also mentioned that a BGA socket Alder Lake SKU is going to be released soon. No official information has been released about these processors yet.