Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger wants to 'fight hard to win Apple's business', read full statement

Before Apple came up with its M1 chipset, Apple computers used Intel processors. Apple launched the M1 chip back in November 2020 and it outperforms the Intel chips in every aspect, making Apple's intensions about ditching the third-party processors. Additionally, Intel's rival AMD is also coming up with its next generation of processors that are more efficient and powerful. Amid such a scenario, Intel's CEO has stated in an interview that he wants to make better CPUs and win back its business with Apple.

In an interview with Axios, Intel CEO Patrick Pat Gelsinger has said "Apple decided they could do a battered chip themselves than we could. And, you know, they did a pretty good job. So what I have to do is create a better chip than they can do themselves. I would hope to win back this piece of their business, as well as many other pieces of business, over time." The statement refers to Apple removing Intel chipsets from their MacBook Air and Pro lineup, replacing it with Apple's in-house M1 chipset.

Gelsinger also said that "I've got to make sure our products are better than their, that my ecosystem is more open - and vibrant - than theirs, and that we create a more compelling reason for developers and users to land on Intel-based products. So I'm going to fight hard to win Apple's business in this area." Intel might be on a path to improve its processors and achieve better performance in due course of time, making people switch from Apple M series powered MacBooks to laptops with Intel chipset.

Most recently, Apple has launched its MacBook Pro models powered by the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, which are even more powerful than Apple's M1 chipset that was released by the company last year. For reference, Apple mentions on its official website that M1 Pro and M1 Max can "deliver up to 1.7 times more power than the latest eight-core PC laptop chip in the same power envelope. And they match the highest performance levels of the PC chip at 70 percent less power." Additionally, Apple also mentions that "M1 Pro consumes 70 percent less power at its peak than a PC laptop with a discrete GPU" does.

Image: Intel.com