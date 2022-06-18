IOS 16 Will Enable Users To Use Built-in Conversions On All Apps Among Other Features

Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 and it comes with a lot of new features. With the latest operating system, iPhone users will be able to customise their lock screen like never before. Then there is the iCloud Shared Photo Library which enables users to seamlessly share a collection of photos with their family members. Features such as Live Text, Dictation and Visual Look Up have also been improved in iOS 16.

iOS 16 will support conversions in all Apple apps

Along with other updates, iOS 16 will also come with the ability to use the built-in conversation system across several applications on the iPhone including Messages, Notes, Calendar, Mail and others. Spotting the new feature, Editor In Chief at MacStories, Federico Viticci shared on Twitter that the new feature can convert almost anything like Temperature, currency and time zones. Viticci also shared a screenshot of the feature in action.

As seen, when users type a unit like "the temperature is 35 degrees, " the convertible unit will be underlined and users can tap on it to see the conversions. The same goes for time zones. Both the screenshots of the feature are attached below. While the first shows how iOS 16 converts temperature in Messages, the second shows how it converts time zones. The feature will be very useful for those who have international friends or team members.

Great new iOS 16 feature: built-in unit conversion everywhere, including Messages. This supports temperatures, currencies, and more.



Finally, I don't have to explain to my American friends what Celsius temps mean anymore 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/VWkK19U4py — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 16, 2022

It gets better:



iOS 16 can also convert time zones. 😍 pic.twitter.com/eN6hP7qxQE — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 16, 2022

A report by 9To5Mac mentions that the unit conversion feature always shows the prevailing unit in users' locality, whether it is dollars or rupees. Additionally, the feature works across all the Apple applications such as Notes, Messages and others. However, the feature will be available to public testers with the new beta version of iOS 16 that will be launched next month. With it, users will also get the feature that enables them to remove the background of an image and share it on the application like Apple Messages and Notes.

Later this year, Apple is expected to release the latest lineup of iPhone and possibly a few other products. Like every year, a launch event might take place in September 2022. Last year, Apple released the public version of iOS 15 with iPhone 13. The company could follow a similar approach this year, which means that it might launch iOS 16 with iPhone 14.