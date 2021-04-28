IOSToken Coin Price Prediction: Is IOSToken Undervalued In The Crypto Makets?

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most talked-about topics over the past couple of years. Ever since Bitcoin hit the rate of 61,000 dollars in March 2020, the industry of cryptocurrency has blown up. More recently, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $63,000 in April 2021. The crypto markets have become a regular place on investment similar to stock markets and a lot of investors are making serious money on this platform.

Over the past couple of weeks, the crypto markets have seen a major downfall, after many cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, XRP and Doge reached an all-time high. However, the crypto markets have bounced back over the last couple of days with prices of many popular coins reaching close to their all-time high prices. In this article, we will be taking a look at a new cryptocurrency called IOSToken which has become quite popular recently. Read on to know more about IOSToken Coin and IOSToken Price Prediction in INR.

About IOSTOKEN

Before trying to understand IOSToken, it is important to understand the IOST platform. As per the IOST website, “IOS” in IOST stands for “Internet Of Services”. The IOST platform has been designed to provide a foundation for a service-oriented blockchain ecosystem. IOST claims to provide the ability to handle the high traffic volume that is required for the mass adoption of blockchain. The company claims they are able to do this by using a special type of sharding (efficient distributed sharding, or EDS) and a new consensus algorithm (Proof-of-Believability), IOST charges zero transaction fees and up to 8,000 transactions per second without sacrificing security.

The IOST network is decentralised, meaning the IOST users power the network through their individual computers, rather than a single server that powers the whole system. The advantage of this is that even if some computers hosting the network, or 'nodes' as they are called run into problems, it won't affect the whole IOST network. As per their website, the end goal of the platform is to support decentralized alternatives to the popular applications we use and love today, such as Facebook, Amazon and digital asset exchanges.

IOSToken Price Prediction

IOSToken is the cryptocurrency that is native to the IOST platform and is used as a 'fuel' like Ethereum to carry out transactions pay fees. The IOSToken also helps in establishing Proof of Believability (POB) consensus by varying through blockchain. At the time of writing this article, the price of IOST stands at 0.06$ or 4.5 INR. With the bullish state of the market, and the attention IOSToken is getting, it can be safe to say the coin can be expected to rise up price anywhere from 10-15 per cent in the coming few days. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more IOSToken news and crypto updates.

Image Source: IOSToken Website