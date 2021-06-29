IOTX Coin Price Prediction: How High Can The Price Of This Cryptocurrency Rise?

Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market has grown in popularity. Even relatively unknown meme coins like Safemoon, Shiba Inu have seen a massive jump in prices. Dogecoin has had a phenomenal year of growth. Inspired by the success of all the coins in the 2021 bull market, hundreds of new crypto coins have been released recently. However, not all of these coins have built with an inherent purpose. One of the few promising coins that have recently been trending in the crypto community is IOTX Coin. Over the past 24 hours, the IOTX Coin has seen significant growth. Read on to know more about how to buy IOTX Coin and IOTX price prediction.

IOTX Price Prediction

Price predictions for cryptocurrencies can be difficult as the crypto markets are highly volatile. However, many crypto experts have given price predictions for IOTX. At the time of writing this article, the price of IOTX stands at $0.02, as per Digital Coin Price. Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of IOTX can go up to $0.29 by the end of 2021 and up to $0.34 by the end of 2022. On a more long term note, Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of IOTX could reach $0.06 by the end of 2025. Trading Beasts that the IOTX coin price could go up to $0.0252 by the end of 2021 and up to $0.035 by 2022. Wallet Investors predicts that the IOTX coin price could go up to $0.044 in one year and up to $0.157 in 5 years. However, crypto price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

How to buy IOTX Coin?

As a cryptocurrency, IOTX can be purchased in many cryptocurrency exchanges across the world. In India, IOTX is available for purchase at WazirX and other crypto exchanges. Internationally, IOTX can be bought at the following exchanges - Binance, HitBTC, Huobi Global. Stay tuned for more updates on crypto price predictions.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: IOTX TWITTER