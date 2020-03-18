Is Amazon Shutting Down Delivery Services? The Company Makes A Major Announcement

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the demand for online orders and deliveries have risen as many people want to avoid contracting the disease. Amazon has continued offering services to its customers; however, this has affected the warehouse workers, delivery boys and drivers who cannot work from home as the other executives of the brand can. But, the main question remains, will Amazon close its operations?

Is Amazon shutting down delivery services in the US?

Amazon is experiencing a high demand for household products and medical supplies. So, to provide goods to their online customers, the e-commerce giant is going to temporarily bar the shipments of non-essential items in their warehouses to meet the demand at this crucial time. This new change has started from March 17, 2020, and will last till April 5, 2020.

The top online retail brand also announced on Monday i.e March 16, 2020, that it is looking to hire 100,000 warehouse workers to keep up with the orders. To provide their delivery boys, warehouse workers and drivers with a sense of satisfaction, Amazon is providing them with a pay raise of $2 an hour (2 Euros an hour in the UK and other European countries).

Amazon has also given them two-weeks paid sick leaves if the person is affected by the virus. However, to encourage them to take the risk, the retail brand has also provided them with a facility to opt for unpaid offs for which they would not be terminated.

Apart from this, the reports say that Amazon warehouse workers in the USA are not feeling safe working. While talking to a news portal, a warehouse worker said that they worry their workplaces aren’t safe enough and could contribute to the spread of the virus. Amidst this COVID-19 outbreak around the world, the warehouse workers of this online retail site have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Spain and Italy.

This has raised questions of safety as the researches say that the Coronavirus can potentially remain capable of infecting a person for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel. Now, workers are asking the company to protect them from COVID-19 just like several other companies like Apple, Patagonia and Nike, who have temporarily shut their physical stores in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

How is Amazon helping customers amidst the spread of Coronavirus pandemic?

Amazon is looking to increase the capacity of essential goods like household products, medical supplies, toiletries and more by temporarily barring the intake of non-essential goods like jewellery, decor and more. The third-party retail organisation will continue to take orders online and has provided the option of 'No-Rush Shipping.' In this option, the customers who do not require orders soon can help others who need their orders immediately.

Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market delivery customers always have the option to select 'unattended delivery.' This helps customers who do not prefer to make contact with others during this time. Only orders not containing alcohol are eligible for an unattended delivery and will be left in a location specified by the customer.

How is Amazon helping society fight COVID-19 outbreak?

The Amazon Web Services is working with NGOs and relief funds like Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund to provide help to the people in this fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The e-commerce company has raised $5 million for the Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund. The organisation is donating gift cards and helping to purchase items on Amazon.com on behalf of the organisations who are time-strapped managing the crisis. Apart from money and gift cards, the online retail brand is also helping society in kind by providing baby food and wipes, school supplies, clothing, and hygiene products.

