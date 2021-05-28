Is DIAH Coin Real Or A Scam? Know Where You Can Buy The DIAH Coin Crypto

As the cryptocurrency market has blown up in 2021, thousands of new crypto coins have been introduced into the market. One of the coins that has gained popularity recently is the DIAH coin crypto. As per the official website, the DIAH token stands for Diamond Hands, a popular cryptocurrency term used by crypto enthusiasts. However, many people have doubted the legitimacy of DIAH, as it has seemingly appeared out of nowhere. Read on to know if DIAH Coin osreal or a scam.

Is DIAH Coin Real or Scam?

The Diamond Hands token, otherwise known as DIAH Coin, is a real cryptocurrency token developed on the Binance Smart Chain. As per their website, DIAH is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open-source educating people about holding assets adamantly. This coin has recently been trending on Twitter, being promoted under the name of Diarrhea Coin. However, the original website lists the coin as 'Diamond Hands Token'. While this appears to be a real token built on the Binance Smart Chain, the DIAH website, is quite shady and unclear about the purpose of this coin. Interested investors are advised to stay away from new coins like DIAH that serve no real purpose.

Where to buy DIAH Coin?

At the time of writing this article, the DIAH Coin price currently stands at $0.025. You can take a more detailed look at the Diamond Hands Coin and market cap here - https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x77b9e9d4096afe8d4127b244d953817403be37cd. People who are interested in buying this coin can buy it on the Swap exchange - PancakeSwap. The contract for the Diamond Hands coin is - 0x77b9e9d4096afe8d4127b244d953817403be37cd. People can use BNB to purchase the Diamond Hands Coin on Pancake Swap. However, it is advisable people look into investing in more stable coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and more that serve a purpose, rather than coins that have been made as a joke.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: DIAH TWITTER