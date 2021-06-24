John McAfee's Tattoo: Know The Hidden Meaning Behind McAfee's '$whackd' Tattoo

Recent reports about John McAfee's death have sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories online. As per reports, John McAfee was found dead in the Spanish prison where he was being held by the Spanish authorities. Many people online have dug up a few of John McAfee's older Tweets where he claims that 'If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd'. Along with his Tweet, he posted a photo showing a tattoo on his upper arm that read 'Whackd'. Read on to know more about John McAfee's tattoo and why it's trending online.

John McAfee Whacked Tattoo

On November 30, 2019, John McAfee posted a tweet from his official Twitter account where he claimed that he had been getting 'subtle messages from the US officials' saying in effect that they are coming for him and they are going to stage his 'suicide'. In his tweet, he mentioned that he got a tattoo that said 'Whackd' and told his followers that if it was ever reported that he had committed suicide, it would not be the truth and that he was 'Whackd' by unknown assailants. This tweet and tattoo have gone viral over the internet and many people are claiming that this proves that the news about John McAfee suicide is not true, but a cover-up.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq:) pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

Happy Father's Day @officialmcafee. Though you are spending the day in prison know that you are loved and appreciated. #FreeJohnMcAfee #FreeMcAfee pic.twitter.com/YFmB36KWfb — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) June 20, 2021

Triggered by this tweet and another Tweet by McAfee where he says,'' Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.'', many conspiracy theories about the true nature of McAfee's death are being circulated on Twitter. In another tweet by Janice McAfee, the wife of John McAfee said, ''Now the US authorities are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within their government agencies. The media continues to vilify him, per their narrative, and there is no hope of him ever having a fair trial in America because there is no longer any justice in America.''

All these tweets have fueled the unfounded theory that there's some mystery surrounding John McAfee's death. However, there is no basis or fact to these theories, and they should be taken with a grain of salt. McAfee was arrested by Spanish authorities back in 2020 after a request by the US Department of Justice on charges of Tax evasion. On June 23, the Spanish authorities had approved an extradition request for McAfee to be transferred to the US. Hours later, McAfee was found dead in the Spanish prison where he was being kept.

IMAGE: JOHN MCAFEE TWITTER