Kadena Coin Price Prediction: Why Is KDA Crypto Price Going Up? Check Details

Kadena Coin is currently floating above the $6 mark. In the last 24 hours, its value has risen more than 58%, touching a 24-hour high value of $6.87. Along with that, its current market cap is above $930 million and the fully diluted market cap is above $6 billion. Due to the rise in value, its trading volume has risen over 400% in less than 24 hours to more than $55 million. According to Coin Market Cap, there are more than 153 million Kadena coins in circulation at the moment.

It looks like the coin has benefited from the recent cryptocurrency rally wherein the largest cryptocurrencies in the world was traded close to their all-time high, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. The two-month track record of the Kadena coin is impressive for investors. On September 01, 2021, the cryptocurrency was valued at $0.8155. On September 20, 2021, the opening price of the coin was $2.26. While it surged above that, the opening price was recorded to be $2.07 on October 10, 2021. However, on October 21, the cryptocurrency opened at $2.76 and touched the $4 mark.

Kadena Coin price prediction

According to WalletInvestor.com, the price of Kadena coin is going to drop in one year, as low as $3.103. The website mentions that according to their forecast system, Kadena is not a good option for investing money as its price is likely to drop in one year.

Coinarbitragebot.com, the price of Kadena coin will fall down to in 2022, the average price of the coin mentioned as $3.92966.

According to PricePrediction.net, the minimum price of Kadena Coin will be $10.68 in 2026, i.e. in a period of five years from now.

Digitalcoinprice.com seems to agree with this surge, predicting that the price of the cryptocurrency will go up to $18.63 in the next five years.

Is Kadena a good investment?

With two positive and two negative predictions, the Kadena coin seems to land in a neutral place. Since cryptocurrency predictions are extremely difficult and there is a great chance that they might not turn out to be true, investors shall take all decisions at the sole discretion and after carefully analysing the market. That being said, Kadena Coin is not a good investment for those who are looking to book profits in a short time as its value is predicted to fall down. However, it is predicted to perform well in the long term. Stay tuned for more updates about crypto prices and news.

Image: UNSPLASH/KADENA TWITTER