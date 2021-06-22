KL University Students Develop First-of-its-kind E-bike With Wireless Charging Facility

Students of KL Deemed to be University- one of the leading universities in India for graduation and higher education have come up with a unique e-Bike along with a Wireless Charging facility. The innovative model was developed by a team of six students of the 3rd and 4th year from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department along with the assistance of university alumni members.

With futuristic features like cell balancing and wireless charging, the e-bike is one of kind and models like this are available in a few places around the world. KL Deemed Univerity's facility to free access to the state-of-the-art labs and testing facilities have been a major help to the team in developing their initial concept of the prototype. Along with constant feedback and mentorship, the university has also offered a grant of INR 1,40,000 to the team to begin a start-up from the idea.

Features of the E-Bike

The e-bike developed by the team at KLU lets people travel at a speed of 55 Kmph while the charging capacity is between 85 to 100 km in standard conditions with a single recharge that takes 5 hours. The charging technology also comes with a programmable cell balancing feature that releases maximum battery potential for a long-lasting charge. The team has worked on an existing bike and modified it into a prototype for e-bikes with wireless charging. The team carried out several variations in the design of the bike which include incorporating the BLDC motor (Brushless DC electric motor) to gear modules through the controller.

Appreciation from the faculty

Speaking about the amazing success of the team, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, President, KL Deemed to be University said, “This project of wirelessly chargeable e-Bike is a testimony to the innovative mindset and futuristic approach of the KL University students. I am happy to see the students coming up with such innovative ideas and technologies. While the whole faculty appreciates the passion and the hard work of these students, we reiterate the vision of the University to focus on Research and Innovation for long-term benefits to the students as well as to the country. We are certain that this inspires students everywhere to dream big and follow them.”

The team which achieved success in their innovative endeavor included Mr. Charan Sai Tiruvuri, Mr. A Sandeep, Mr. Kireeti Polasi, Mr. M Satyardha Pravashik, Mr. S Lokesh Babu, Mr.V Sai Praveen, students from B.Tech EEE 2017 Batch, and Mr. K.Yashwanth Sai who is alumni of EEE Department.

Discussing the experience of their project, Mr. M Satyardha Pravashik said, “We got interested in building prototypes and participating in competitions from the lab activities during our first year itself. The lab-based projects at the KL University provided a strong foundation on working with the components, measurements, machines, and power electronics. We want to thank Dr. Jarupula Somlal, Head of the Department, and the entire faculty of the department of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) for supporting our energy and vision by granting us these incredible opportunities and resources. The skill courses further added value to the core subjects, helping us learn advanced tools and technologies thereby instilling the confidence to participate in competitions. We are proud to successfully complete this project of wirelessly chargeable e-Bike with the team effort and valuable mentoring from our faculty members”.

Image Source- KL Deemed to be University