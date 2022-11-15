Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee's ‘India On The Center Stage’ Wins Google Doodle 2022 Contest

Google on Monday declared India's Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata as the winner for the creative and inspiring Doodle titled ‘India on the center stage’.'Mukherjee, a student from Delhi Public School in New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal, was among several participants in the Doodle competition organized on the occasion of Children's Day. The theme of the contest was “In the next 25 years, my India will...”.

Shlok Mukherjee's winning Doodle

Winner decided based on artistic merit, approach, relevance

Students from classes 1 to 10 pan-India participated in the contest and submitted their doodle ideas online. Of the total entries, at least 4 group winners were also announced on Nov 14. The judges for the competition included Google's team, as well as Actor Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube Creators Slayypoint, and artist Alika Bhat who declared Shlok Mukherjee as the winner. The winner was decided on the basis of their artistic merit, approach, and relevance with the theme, Google India stated in the release.

Shlok Mukherjee's doodle message said: “In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years."

Google, in its blog, meanwhile stated that the judging panel was “especially heartened” that several entries were focused around India's technological advancement and sustainability. "The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people, and we continue to be inspired by the immense talent across the country. Keep on doodling, and we look forward to seeing what you share with us in the next competition!" said Sapna Chadha, Vice President Marketing, Google India and Southeast Asia. Other winners for the doodle included group winners included Kanakal Shrinika (Joyful Learning), Puppala Indira Jahnavi (Soil- The Serum of Life), Divyanshi Singhal (The Solution To Natural Disasters), Pihu Kachhap (Green Energy is Clean Energy).

Joyful Learning

Kanakala Shrinika doodle entry by Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan. The message says, "Within 25 years, every child will love to learn as education will be more fun when the application go hand in hand. Learning with joy will enhance the quality of children’s life ending up in employment opportunities."

The Solution To Natural Disasters

Doodle by Divyanshi Singhal, Delhi Public School, was sent with a message, "In the next 25 years, my India will control natural disasters. Remote sensing will detect cyclones and floating sockets that will convert its energy into electricity. Floor water will be collected in huge heated reservoirs to make compressed clouds in portable cylinders. These clouds assisted by drones can bring rain in drought, detection of events, accurate forecasting. And AI will control natural hazards so there is no more damage to life and property.”