Mark Zuckerberg's Meta To Start Another Round Of Mass Layoffs Next Week: Reports

Meta is all set to begin another round of layoffs starting next week, multiple reports claimed. The reports have started circulating just two months after the company fired 10,000 of its employees. According to Vox News, the announcement of the next mass layoffs was made during a Q&A session on Thursday. Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and it had around 86,000 employees at the end of 2022, per Vox.

During a company-wide meeting, Vox reported Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg as saying, "The third wave is going to happen next week. That affects everybody in the biz teams, including in my orgs."

Meta to eliminate 6,000 additional employees

The official revealed that the process of the downsizing will be similar to the one followed in April when employees were let go from 4,000 roles from Meta's tech departments. Earlier in March this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that his company planned to lay off as many as 10,000 employees by the end of May. After the recent elimination of 4,000 roles, the additional 6,000 are yet to be eliminated. Notably, the exact number of employees that will be let go in the next round has not been confirmed yet.

Reports say that Meta's downsizing is part of Zuckerberg's plan of "year of efficiency" in 2023. Meanwhile, employees are wondering whether these layoffs will continue in the future, a question to which Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth replied with, "We don’t have anything planned."

“The plan is to continue as we have done for a long time as a company and go forth and build and grow," he said per Vox. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is having an enormous amount of money being spent on his security amid the Meta layoffs. "Maintaining Mark’s safety while enabling him to go about his life with minimal disruption requires comprehensive and sophisticated resources,” a Meta spokesperson told The New York Post.