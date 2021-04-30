Matic Price Prediction In INR: Is Matic Going To The Moon In 2021?

Over the past couple of years, the cryptocurrency market has seen explosive growth as prices of the most popular cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed. Just a few years ago, cryptocurrencies were a niche technical hobby and many people working in mainstream financial institutions considered cryptocurrencies a scam. However, of late, it becomes clear that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. A lot of major brands, banks and financial institutions have been getting involved with the crypto and blockchain business.

As the crypto industry grows, more and more cryptocurrencies are added to the market. Just in the last few months hundreds of new cryptocurrencies like SafeMoon, Orfano and SafeMars have been added and their prices have blown up. In this article, we'll take a look at the popular cryptocurrency called Matic. Read on to know more about Matic price prediction in INR.

What is Matic?

Matic is a cryptocurrency that is used to power transactions and pay fees on the Matic Network. Matic recently announced their transfer into Polygon. Basically, the Matic network is called Polygon now, however, the coin powering the network is still Matic. Matic/Polygon is a highly scalable L2 Network for Ethereum that drastically reduces transaction fees for users looking to transfer cryptocurrencies. Matic/Polygon has a lot of advantages over networks in terms of scalability, security and user experience. Matic/Polygon is working with a lot of companies and a ton of interesting projects that you can check out on their website.

Matic Price in INR

At the time of writing this article, Matic available for purchase in India on the WazirX app. At this time, the price of Wink Coin stands at Rs. 69.9. Matic has seen a massive jump in prices over the past couple of days and continues to grow rapidly. However, crypto markets are very unpredictable and readers should take Price Predictions with a grain of salt.

It's possible that Matic price will continue to grow higher and higher but it's equally likely that people will withdraw their profits and Matic price falls in the coming days. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Matic Website