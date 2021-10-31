Meta, Formerly Facebook, Acquires The VR Fitness-based App 'Supernatural'; Read Details

After the recent rebranding, Facebook turned itself into a metaverse-focussed company called Meta. While it has only been days since that development, Meta is already making efforts to turn its vision into reality. Most recently, Meta has acquired Within, the creators of VR-based workout application Supernatural. It is an application for Oculus Quest headsets that allow users to indulge in immersive VR-based exercises and routines, helping them in a workout.

In an official blog post published on October 29, 2021, Jason Rubin, VP of Play says that "Today, I’m happy to announce that Within (along with Supernatural) have entered into an agreement to join Meta. Supernatural will continue to be operated independently as part of Reality Labs and will continue to create fitness, wellness, and social experiences in VR, helping people achieve their goals in the most joyful and connected way possible."

Meta will introduce fitness to the metaverse with the help of Within

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta has been very clear about its goals since the very first day. The company wants to bring metaverse into reality, which would allow users to not only view digital content but experience it by being a part of it through virtual reality. Meta's acquisition of Within would allow the company to develop fitness-related VR applications, and use its expertise to create an integral part of the metaverse that will enable users to take care of their fitness.

In a blog post, Within's CEO Chris Milk says, "We are excited because our partnership with Meta means we will have more resources to expand and bring you even more music, more creative ways to workout, more features and more social experiences for VR. And of course, we will still be launching new workouts every single day." The company also states that the existing staff of coaches, choreographers and managers will remain with the company after the acquisition.

Supernatural is a Beat Saber-style VR-based workout application that enables users to step into the world of virtual reality with the help of the Oculus Quest headset. The developers of the application have been successful in creating movement-based cardio exercises. Each workout on the application consists of music-mapped routines that can be performed at any destination. Most recently, the app also announced Supernatural Boxing.